Digital Pathology Market to Reach $979 Million by 2025 - Rising Adoption of Rigorous Strategies by Market Players - Research and Markets

The global digital pathology market is expected to reach USD 979.0 million by 2025.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which triggers demand for advanced diagnostics, is expected to provide growth opportunities to digital pathology market. Growing economic stability and awareness pertaining to associated benefits with the use of computer-aided diagnostics is further contributing toward the industry growth.

Technological advancements such as digital imaging, computerization, robotic light microscopy, and multiple fiberoptic communications are some of the key factors contributing toward the rising adoption of digital pathology. In addition, introduction of cloud-based technology enabling storage of digital slides coupled with secure access to pathologists is expected to serve this industry as a potential growth driver.

Digital pathology has important role in companion diagnostics and drug development pipeline, including molecular biology, biobanking, molecular tissue profiling, and tissue microarray analysis. Increasing demand for high-quality tissue samples in tissue-based biomarker research is propelling the adoption of this technology over the forecast period.

This market is expected to witness intense competition in near future owing to rising adoption of rigorous strategies by the market players to sustain competition. For instance; manufacturers of whole slide imaging systems are focused on obtaining premarket approval for diagnostic digital systems to capture more revenue share.

Companies Mentioned



Leica Biosystems

Hamamatsu Photonics Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Olympus Corporation

Ventana Medical Systems, Inc

GE Healthcare

MikroScan Technologies

Omnyx, LLC

Definiens

Indica Labs Inc.

Digipath Inc

3DHISTECH Ltd

Objective Pathology

Nikon Instruments

LigoLab LLC

Apollo Pacs, Inc.

PathXL



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Digital Pathology Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Digital Pathology: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Digital Pathology: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Digital Pathology: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Technology, & Application

7 Competitive Landscape



