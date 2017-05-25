SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- STYR Labs, innovative big data nutrition tech company that drives healthiest lifestyle, today announces Ken Herfurth as Chief Operating Officer and Jackie Wicks as Chief Engagement Officer, along with the opening of its new Scottsdale office. Following three years of continued growth and aggressive expansion, STYR Labs will be hiring 50 employees by the end of 2017.

Prior to joining STYR Labs, Herfurth was Principal of Performance Edge Partners, a boutique private equity firm focused in big data, tech and science-based media and entertainment companies, where he is credited as the strategist behind projects with StoredIQ, iDonate, Vitron and other Fortune 500 companies. He also served as President of Trax Technologies, a worldwide transportation and logistics tech company where he oversaw the processing of its worldwide audit system and international offices. Herfurth's track record of various strategic and leadership roles at Wells Fargo, NASA and SUPERVALU, will help him excel in his primary role of developing, deploying and overseeing STYR's business model and growth plans.

Wicks, a nationally recognized healthy lifestyle expert, former Venture Capitalist, Co-Founder of PEERtrainer and author and creator of the PEERtrainer Cheat System, brings more than 15 years of experience helping people put their health, fitness and weight loss efforts into action to STYR Labs. She is an expert in defining, developing and hosting engaging content with more than 70 million unique visitors at PEERtrainer to date. Wicks' will be responsible for the overall customer experience of STYR's products, services, apps and marketing, and to ensure all are aligned and orchestrated to meet the market expectations and drive audience engagement.

"Jackie is uniquely skilled at developing processes to support excellent customer experiences, and we're excited to begin leveraging her expertise in creating individual experiences that drive deep engagement as we expand the company," said Sergio Radovcic, Founder of STYR Labs. "Ken rounds out the strong executive team bringing more than 25 years of executive management and leadership expertise, and exceptional operational skills. We're eager to leverage his audience-centric driven business strategy and expertise building scalable business ecosystems to deliver massive customer value through STYR's customized supplements."

STYR Labs aims to become the leader of data-driven food and nutrition, and the new 3,400 square-foot office right in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale welcomes an environment full of collaboration and innovation with ivy accent walls, vintage arcade games, bright orange theme, and unlimited healthy food and drink options to keep employees fueled.

About STYR Labs

STYR Labs is an innovation company founded in 2014 on the idea that motion and nutrition are directly related to an individual's health or healthiest lifestyle. The company has patented the process of converting fitness data into nutritional advice by leveraging its mobile app that includes a database of 250,000 research articles, proprietary food logging technologies and gamification, and its own range of low cost IoT devices to create customized vitamins, proteins, electrolytes and meal replacement options. STYR Labs is headquartered in Scottsdale and delivering the platform directly through strategic relationships in 110 countries around the world.

