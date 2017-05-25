- Keynote speakers include senior executives from Facebook, Liberty Global, HTC, Modern Times Group and Fox Networks -

IBC announces today details of keynote sessions for its forthcoming IBC2017 Conference, which runs from 14-18 September at the RAI in Amsterdam, starting a day ahead of the exhibition. Under this year's theme of 'Truth, Trust and Transformation', keynote sessions will foster debate and seek clarity on the myriad of challenges and opportunities facing all content creators and aggregators, both from the traditional media industry and in adjacent markets.

The opening keynote on day one of the conference will explore how the rise of fan and friend power in the media ecosystem is driving new approaches to broadcasting, as well as paving the way for new partnerships and funding models. This must-attend keynote session entitled Fans, Friends and the Future of Broadcasting includes Dan Danker, Product Director at Facebook and Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, President CEO at Modern Times Group. They will ask: as the lines blur between traditional broadcasting and online video, what are the new audiences teaching us and how are some of the biggest players responding?

Brian Sullivan, President COO, Digital Consumer Group, Fox Networks Group at 21st Century Fox, will take to the stage to deliver insight into the American market and developments of Fox Network's leading TV Everywhere services, with his talk: View from the USA: What Consumer Power Means for Fox Products and Services

Balan Nair, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Liberty Global will join other key industry leaders for the CTO Roadmap Keynote. With many CTOs certainly facing the same challenges as most executives in the broadcast and media industry, this panel will explore what they see as the biggest challenges and most importantly how they intend to address them.

Delivering the Technology Forward Keynote: What's Happening in VR, AR and Mixed Reality is Rikard Steiber, President, Viveport and SVP Virtual Reality, HTC

Additional keynotes will be announced in the coming weeks.

IBC is the world's leading media, entertainment and technology show. It attracts 55,000+ attendees from more than 170 countries and combines a highly respected and peer-reviewed conference with an exhibition that showcases more than 1,700 leading suppliers of state of the art electronic media and entertainment technology.

IBC2017 Dates Conference: 14 18 September 2017 Exhibition: 15 19 September 2017

