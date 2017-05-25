

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A group of Senate Democrats have sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump calling on him to keep the United States in the Paris Climate Agreement.



Trump will be attending the G-7 summit later this week.



The senators warned that backing out of the Paris Agreement after years of painstaking negotiations and strong U.S. leadership it took to get the world to this point would be a self-inflicted injury to America's credibility and influence on the world stage.



More than 1,000 companies of all sizes - worth more than $1.2 trillion annually - have affirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement by signing the Business Backs Low-Carbon USA pledge, they say. They include ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Walmart, Microsoft, Google, and Mars.



Earlier this week, more than 200 global investors wrote to the leaders of the G7 nations, who are set to meet May 26-27 in Sicily, Italy, urging them to stand by the Paris Agreement.



Trump has been highly critical of the Paris Agreement, and according to a Trump Administration official, the President would stay in this international deal only if he feels that it would improve the U.S. economy and create jobs.



The U.S. Government in March revoked the Clean Power Plan, introduced by the Obama administration in 2015 to restrict greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired U.S. power plants.



Maria Cantwell (D-WA), ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Patty Murray (D-WA), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Ed Markey (D-MA), Tom Udall (D-NM), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Al Franken (D-MN), Tom Carper (D-DE), Gary Peters (D-MI), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Bob Casey (D-PA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Bill Nelson (D-FL), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) are the signatories to the letter.



