CRESCO, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), announced today that FINRA has approved and made effective the Company's previously announced 10% common stock dividend, which has a record date of June 1, 2017. The public is advised that the final day to purchase NSAV shares in order to receive the dividend is Friday, May 26, 2017.

NSAV, a cannabis technology and advisory company, previously announced the dividend on April 24, 2016 and disclosed the event in an SEC Form 8-K on the same date.

James Tilton, president of NSAV, stated, "I am extremely pleased that the FINRA approval of the Company's dividend came so quickly and well before the record date. This will certainly benefit all of our loyal NSAV shareholders."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis industry, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

