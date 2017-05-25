Fleet Achievement Awards - Celebrating Excellence in Fleet Management

TORONTO, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fleet Complete & TELUS celebrate a decade together with Fleet Achievement Awards, recognizing their clients in Canada.

2017 marks the 10-year partnership anniversary between Fleet Complete®, a global provider of comprehensive fleet telematics and mobile workforce technology, and TELUS, one of the largest Canadian telecom companies. Together, they have been helping Canadian businesses leverage the Internet of Things (IoT) platform to achieve unprecedented agility in their operations, outperform competitors and grow as companies.

To commemorate a decade of this successful partnership, Fleet Complete and TELUS are celebrating their clients across Canada by organizing Fleet Achievement Awards to recognize distinction in effective fleet management. The official ceremony took place on May 23, 2017, in Toronto and included nominations for Safety, Environment, and Innovation, awarding best practices and dedication in advancing the fleet industry. The nominees were selected from a pool of client submissions, where companies were tasked to outline their milestones in using IoT technology to make an impact and describe the measurement of their success. The applications were carefully examined by the teams of Fleet Complete and TELUS to select the most accomplished candidates.

"Our goal is to provide businesses with a competitive advantage in the current market by offering the best technology and network infrastructure to connect companies with their assets in the field," says Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. "TELUS has been our partner in innovation in the telematics industry for 10 years and, together, we provide our mutual clients the reliability of a first-class mobile carrier, the most comprehensive solutions portfolio and personalized customer support. Our customers are some of the best in the industry and selecting award recipients was no easy task. It was a nice challenge to have and witnessing our customers taking such bold strides to success in the past decade is the biggest accolade this partnership could ever receive."

For their excellence in fleet management, Fleet Achievement Awards will be given to:

Fleet of the Year Award -Lowe's Canada

Fleet Safety Award -Les Constructions Edguy Inc

Environment Award -Telecon

Pioneer Award -Miller Paving Limited

Fleet Manager of the Year Award -Ledcor Group

Driver of the Year Award -APPS Express

Small Biz Fleet Award -Yummy Catering

About Fleet Complete®

Based in Toronto, Fleet Complete®is a global IoT provider of mission critical fleet, asset, and mobile workforce management solutions. Since 2000, Fleet Complete has been providing dispatching, fleet tracking and mobile resource management solutions to more than 8,000 businesses worldwide. The company maintains key distribution partnerships with AT&T in the U.S., TELUS in Canada, Telstra in Australia and T-Mobile in Europe, remaining one of the fastest-growing companies in North America that has won numerous awards for innovation and growth since its inception in 2000 (as Complete Innovations Inc.). For more information, please visitfleetcomplete.com

