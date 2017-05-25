

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) announced Raj Nair is named executive vice president and president, North America, succeeding Joe Hinrichs. Nair previously served as executive vice president, Product Development, and chief technical officer, leading the company's global Product Development operations.



Dave Schoch, group vice president and president Asia Pacific, has announced his intention to retire. Peter Fleet is named group vice president and president, Asia Pacific, succeeding Dave Schoch.



Mark Ovenden is named vice president, Marketing, Sales and Service, Asia Pacific. Steven Armstrong is appointed group vice president and president, Europe, Middle East & Africa, succeeding Jim Farley. Sherif Marakby is appointed to a newly created position of vice president, Autonomous Vehicles and Electrification.



Hau Thai-Tang is appointed executive vice president, Product Development and Purchasing. Neil Schloss is appointed vice president and chief financial officer, Mobility, effective Aug. 1. Jeff Lemmer is appointed vice president andchief operating officer, Information Technology.



Bradley Gayton is appointed group vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel. Ken Washingtonis appointed vice president, Research and Advanced Engineering, and chief technology officer. Kenneth Kent is appointed vice president and treasurer, succeeding Neil Schloss.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX