Global Lime Market to be Worth US$76.48 Bn by 2024; Asia Pacific to Account for Majority Share in Global Lime Market by 2024: TMR

Transparency Market Research has released a new market report titled "Lime (Quick Lime, Slaked Lime and Others) Market for Chemical intermediates, Metallurgical, Construction, Environmental, and Other End-use - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2016-2024." According to the report, the global Lime market was valued at US$ 44.84 Bn in 2015 and is projected to reach US$ 76.48 Bn by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2024.

Lime is obtained through the decarbonation of limestone. Decarbonation of limestone produces quicklime or calcium oxide; it can be hydrated to form slaked/hydrated lime or calcium hydroxide. Lime is widely used as chemical feedstock in building and engineering materials andto adjust the pH of soils among other uses. A huge amount of lime is used in metallurgical segment, accounting for nearly half of total lime consumption in 2015. It is primarily used to produce non-ferrous metals, steel, and iron. Consumption of lime for construction uses, accounts for more than 20%. Rise in demand for lime in the production of various chemicals including calcium carbide, sodium alkali, citric acid, cyanimide, petrochemicals, and magnesia is anticipated to drive the lime market during the forecast period. Environmental uses, including water and waste treatment is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Global consumption of lime is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand of lime in developed and developing regions.

In terms of end-use, metallurgical was the largest segment of the global lime market, accounting for more than half of the share in 2015. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to continual growth from the global metallurgical industry. Construction is another key end-use segment of the lime market. The segment is estimated to witness the significant growth in the next few years due to rapid urbanization and revival in construction industry in developed regions.

In terms of product type, quick lime dominated the global lime market in 2015, accounting for more than three fourth of market share. The quick lime segment is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Whereas, rise in preference for slaked lime in construction and environmental segment is anticipated to drive the slaked lime in the next few years. Slaked lime is widely used in building materials including interior and exterior plaster mixes, ready-made mortars, coatings, pavings, etc. It is also used for the treatment of wastewater to control the pH.

Asia Pacific dominates the lime market, followed by North America and Europe. Developing regions (including Latin America and Middle East & Africa) are expected to be the key upcoming markets for lime during the forecast period. Significant expansion in the environmental, construction and chemical intermediates end-use segments in developing regions is anticipated to be a key factor driving the lime market in these regions.

The global Lime market is highly fragmented, with the major players dominating the global lime market. Key players include Carmeuse, Graymont, Lhoist, Mississippi Lime, Cheney Lime & Cement Company, Pete Lien & Sons, Inc., Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd, Nordkalk, Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation, Sigma Minerals Ltd., Valley Minerals LLC, United States Lime & Minerals Inc., Cornish Lime, Brookville Manufacturing and Minerals Technologies amongst other manufacturers.

The global lime market has been segmented as follows:

Lime Market: Product Type Analysis

Quick Lime

Slaked Lime

Others

Lime Market: End-use Analysis

Chemical Intermediates

Metallurgical

Construction

Environmental

Others (agriculture, glass, paper & pulp, etc.)

Lime Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Italy France Germany Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China India ASEAN Japan Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

