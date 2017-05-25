Compare and Evaluate the Major Cognitive Computing Vendors Through the MnM Dive Report

PUNE, India, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Vendor Comparison in Cognitive Computing, 2017: MnM Dive Matrix", based on the MnM DIVE methodology covers a comprehensive study of the key vendors offering cognitive computing solutions. The report will help stakeholders to analyze detailed information regarding their competitors on the basis of their product offerings and business strategies. The report reviews major players that offer cognitive computing solutions and outlines the key findings and analysis on how well each cognitive computing vendor performs within our criteria.

This report is instrumental in helping the stakeholders, such as cognitive computing vendors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and other channel partners, in making profitable business choices for the deployment of cognitive computing solutions.

Vendor Landscape

Most of the vendors attempt to provide a complete cognitive computing suite or platform, which caters to various industry verticals, such as healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, energy, life sciences, and government and defense. They compete to provide cognitive computing solutions that offer faster, simplified, and more flexible processes to suit the needs of their clients. Vendors mostly focus on those organizations that seek holistic cognitive computing solutions to get valuable insights from very large and complex unstructured data sets, for making critical business decisions based on the insights received.

The following vendors are included in the report:

Microsoft

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Google Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Saffron Technology, Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Affectiva

NetBase Solutions, Inc.

Deep Instinct Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Cognitive Scale Inc.

IPsoft Inc.

PTC

Enterra Solutions

Next IT Corp.

Dell

Verbio Technologies

BigML, Inc.

Beyond Verbal Communication, Ltd.

MnM DIVE Methodology

The MnM DIVE methodology involves extensive research to identify the key vendors offering cognitive computing solutions. A comprehensive list of the cognitive computing vendors was prepared through secondary research by referring to annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations of companies; white papers; directories; and databases. Based on the breadth of product offering, organization size, and other selection criteria, the list was narrowed down to select the top 25 vendors.

During the production cycle of the report, in-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key opinion leaders, subject matter experts, directors, and C-level executives of selected cognitive computing vendors to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information. This primary data was collected mainly through questionnaires, emails, and telephonic interviews.

Scoring Methodology

After the completion of the data gathering and verification processes, the scores and weightage for the shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized. Based on the extensive secondary and primary research, each criterion for the selected vendors was scored on a scale ranging from 0 to 10. After the ratings were finalized, each vendor was placed in the MnM DIVE matrix based on their score for product offerings and business strategies in the cognitive computing market.

