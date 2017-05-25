Global Mobile Advertising Market has Reached a Value of More Than US$ 100 Billion in 2016, Exhibiting an Exponential CAGR of Around 45% During 2009-2016

MUMBAI, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With increasing consumers' spending on media and entertainment, companies and service providers are increasing their investment in advertising their product and services through popular media platforms. In recent years, a robust increase in the number of mobile devices as well as the hours spent by consumers on their smartphones and tablets have rendered mobile devices as a fastest growing platform for advertising. According to the report by IMARC Group, titled 'Global Mobile Advertising Market Report & Forecast 2017-2022', the global mobile advertising market reached a value more than of US$ 100 Billion in 2016, exhibiting an exponential CAGR of around 45% during 2009-2016.

The tremendous growth is accredited to a number of factors. Rapid advancements in mobile technology has brought many features at the disposal of consumers, such as gaming, e-mailing, social networking, banking and other value added services which allow advertisers to gain better insights into consumer behavior and their buying patterns. As a result, advertisers get an unmatched access to their target audience. Additionally, an increase in the amount of time spent on mobile apps have facilitated the growth of in-app advertising which is one of the key factors for the growth of the mobile advertising market. Increasing mobile subscriber base, availability of cheaper smartphones and tablets, access to affordable data plans, prompt growth in 3G/4G subscriptions have further boosted the use of mobile devices for entertainment and information purposes. This has unearthed potential opportunities for advertisers to promote their products and services through mobile advertising.

The report has segmented the global mobile advertising market on the basis of popular platforms for mobile advertising. Currently, mobile search (where advertisements are placed on search engines) and mobile display (where advertisements can be viewed/read on mobile devices) represent the two largest segments of mobile advertising. Other segments include mobile video, social, mobile websites, QR code, messaging and others. Based on devices, smartphones represents the largest segment due to their high penetration worldwide. The report has also segmented the market on the basis of industry. Some of the industries which are actively using mobile advertising include the retail industry, automotive, financial services, telecom, travel, etc.

The report has also provided a market share analysis of key regions and markets. Currently, North America represents the biggest market for mobile advertising. Other major markets include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. On a competitive front, the report has analysed the key players of the global mobile advertising market, some of which include Google, Millennial Media, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Yahoo, etc.

This report provides a deep insight into the global mobile advertising industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, Porter's five forces analysis, mobile advertising pricing models, margins in mobile advertising, etc. This report is a must read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the mobile advertising industry in any manner.

