Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles market to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the period 2017-2021.
This report, Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing use of CNG in luxury vehicles. The adoption of CNG in the luxury vehicles segment is high. In 2017, Audi offers A4 Avant g-tron, which can be run on CNG or gasoline. Audi A4 Avant g-tron is equipped with 2.0 turbo fuel stratified injection (TFSI) engine, oducing 170 HP power, generating a maximum torque of 270 Nm. Audi has altered the pistons and valves of the model, specifically for gas operation, and to ovide very low comession ration adequate for CNG vehicles.
Key vendors:
- Ford Motor
- Volkswagen
- General Motors (GM)
- Honda Motor
- Nissan
Other prominent vendors:
- Audi
- Chevrolet
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by application
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Key leading countries
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
