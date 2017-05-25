WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Name of Issuer

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

2. Reason for Notification

ACQUISITION OF VOTING RIGHTS

3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3 above)

DEUTSCHE BANK AG, LONDON BRANCH

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached

22 MAY 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified

24 MAY 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached

ABOVE 7%

8. Notified details

(A) Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rights - Direct - 18,459,712 - 4.82%

Number of voting rights - Indirect - N/A

(B) Financial Instruments

Right to Recall - 186,412 - 0.05%

(C) Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument - SWAPS

Exercise Price - N/A

Expiration date - 24 JANUARY 2022

Exercise/conversion period - N/A

Number of voting rights instrument refers to - 10,532,083

Percentage of voting rights - Nominal - N/A Delta - 2.75%

Total A + B + C

Number of voting rights - 29,178,207

Percentage of voting rights - 7.61%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable

DEUTSCHE BANK AG, LONDON BRANCH

PROXY VOTING

10. Name of the proxy holder

N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold

N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights

N/A

13. Additional Information

N/A

14. Contact name

Osamede Aigbe

15. Contact telephone number

+4420 7541 8440

Notification authorised by:

LORRAINE SPROULE, DEPUTY COMPANY SECRETARY

25 MAY 2017