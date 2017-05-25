WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
1. Name of Issuer
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
2. Reason for Notification
ACQUISITION OF VOTING RIGHTS
3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3 above)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG, LONDON BRANCH
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached
22 MAY 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified
24 MAY 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached
ABOVE 7%
8. Notified details
(A) Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rights - Direct - 18,459,712 - 4.82%
Number of voting rights - Indirect - N/A
(B) Financial Instruments
Right to Recall - 186,412 - 0.05%
(C) Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrument - SWAPS
Exercise Price - N/A
Expiration date - 24 JANUARY 2022
Exercise/conversion period - N/A
Number of voting rights instrument refers to - 10,532,083
Percentage of voting rights - Nominal - N/A Delta - 2.75%
Total A + B + C
Number of voting rights - 29,178,207
Percentage of voting rights - 7.61%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable
DEUTSCHE BANK AG, LONDON BRANCH
PROXY VOTING
10. Name of the proxy holder
N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold
N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights
N/A
13. Additional Information
N/A
14. Contact name
Osamede Aigbe
15. Contact telephone number
+4420 7541 8440
Notification authorised by:
LORRAINE SPROULE, DEPUTY COMPANY SECRETARY
25 MAY 2017