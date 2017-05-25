TARRYTOWN, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), a fully reporting "better-for-you" snack company, announced today that the Company is retaining Pinnacle IP Strategies, LLC to ensure Company trademarks are protected internationally.

"Over the last several weeks, we've been approached by multiple international distributors, seeking the rights to bring NightFood products overseas," explained NightFood CEO Sean Folkson. "To be clear, we're not proactively seeking international expansion at this time. However, we will continue be have open discussions regarding the opportunities and overtures that come our way. In the long view, ensuring the NightFood trademark is protected internationally is of key importance."

Pinnacle is led by Scott Scioli, an experienced intellectual property attorney who has practiced IP for over 15 years. In addition, Mr. Scioli spent 10 years performing graduate level research in food science and human nutrition, molecular biology, biochemistry, and plant science at Rutgers University.

"As a brand name, NightFood has some very powerful qualities. As a scientist, I think the space they're in is fascinating, and a tremendous opportunity," commented Scioli. "My firm will take the necessary steps to ensure the brand and the Company are protected both internationally, as well as right here in the United States."

Folkson continued, "We'll work with Pinnacle to identify our optimal IP strategy going forward. Initially the plan is to secure trademark protection in the countries where we've had recent discussions with distributors, as well as other countries that might be key targets for future expansion."

About NightFood:

NightFood (OTCQB: NGTF), "The Nighttime Snack Company", is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks. NightFood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks which help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way. For more information, visit http://ir.nightfood.com and www.nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

