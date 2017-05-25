Global Growth Opportunities in the Automotive Interior Material Market 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Interior Material Market" report to their offering.

The global automotive interior material market is expected to reach an estimated $108.3 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of the global automotive interior material market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle segments. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing vehicle production, growing demand for advanced vehicle safety and comfort systems, and rising demand for premium aesthetic vehicles with lightweight interior materials.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for smart fabrics and increasing demand of natural fiber composites in vehicle interior.

Automotive interior material companies profiled in this market report include BASF SE, Lear Corporation, GST AutoLeather, Inc., Seiren Co., Ltd. and Borger AG. Several of these companies are seeking mergers and acquisitions as strategic initiatives to drive growth.



Within the global automotive interior materials market, the leather segment is expected to remain the largest market. Vehicle manufacturers are providing leather upholstery in mid-range and premium cars, which would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to high vehicle production, improvement in the economic conditions, and increasing investment by the industry players within the APAC region.



The study includes a forecast for the global automotive interior material market by material, vehicle type, application type, and region, as follows:



Automotive interior material market by material (Value ($ billion) and Volume (billion lbs.) from 2011 to 2022):



- Plastics

- Fabrics

- Leathers

- Other Materials



Automotive interior material market by vehicle type (Value ($ billion) and Volume (billion lbs.) from 2011 to 2022):



- Small Cars

- Compact Cars

- Mid-size Cars

- Large Cars

- SUV

- MPV

- Pickup Truck

- Others



Automotive interior material market by application type [Volume (Billion lbs.) and $ billion from 2011 to 2022]:



- Seating

- Dashboard

- Airbag & seat belt

- Door panel

- Carpet & headliner

- Interior trim

- Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



