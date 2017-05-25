Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global commercial vehicle pedestrian protection system market to grow at a CAGR of 7.36% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is PPS growth to be driven by the rising incidents of pedestrian injuries and deaths. The most frequent pedestrian injuries involve the lower or upper leg following an impact with a vehicle. If it is a low velocity accident, the injuries are largely restricted to the areas below the torso, where maximum injuries follow the impact with the ground or surrounding obstacles. If it is a high velocity accident, there are high chances of a secondary impact (often causing head injury) with the upper bonnet, windscreen, or windscreen surround.

Key vendors:

Daimler Trucks

MAN

Scania

Volvo Trucks

Continental

Delphi

Robert Bosch

ZF TRW



Other prominent vendors:

DAF

Iveco

Autoliv

Clarion

DENSO

Hitachi Automotive

Magna International

Mobileye

Valeo



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by technology

Part 07: Market segmentation by geography

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis: OEMs

Part 13: Key vendor analysis: Suppliers

