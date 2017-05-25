Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection Systems (PPS) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global commercial vehicle pedestrian protection system market to grow at a CAGR of 7.36% during the period 2017-2021.
This report, Global Commercial Vehicle Pedestrian Protection System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is PPS growth to be driven by the rising incidents of pedestrian injuries and deaths. The most frequent pedestrian injuries involve the lower or upper leg following an impact with a vehicle. If it is a low velocity accident, the injuries are largely restricted to the areas below the torso, where maximum injuries follow the impact with the ground or surrounding obstacles. If it is a high velocity accident, there are high chances of a secondary impact (often causing head injury) with the upper bonnet, windscreen, or windscreen surround.
Key vendors:
- Daimler Trucks
- MAN
- Scania
- Volvo Trucks
- Continental
- Delphi
- Robert Bosch
- ZF TRW
Other prominent vendors:
- DAF
- Iveco
- Autoliv
- Clarion
- DENSO
- Hitachi Automotive
- Magna International
- Mobileye
- Valeo
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by technology
Part 07: Market segmentation by geography
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis: OEMs
Part 13: Key vendor analysis: Suppliers
