Unaudited results of AB Amber Grid for the 1st quarter of 2017 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:



• Revenue for the 1st quarter of 2017 - EUR 19.3 million (the 1st quarter of 2016 - EUR 21.3 million);



• Profit before tax for the 1st quarter of 2017 - EUR 9.5 million (the 1st quarter of 2016 - EUR 10.4 million);



• Net profit for the 1st quarter of 2017- EUR 8.1 million (the 1st quarter of 2016 - EUR 8.8 million).



EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st quarter of 2017 amounted to EUR 13.1 million, a decrease of 9% in comparison with the 1st quarter of 2016 (EUR 14.5 million).



Attached:



1. AB Amber Grid condensed financial statements as of 31 March 2017;



2. Press release.



The individual authorised by AB Amber Grid (the issuer) to provide additional information on the material event:



Rimantas Šukys



Finance Director



tel. +370 5 236 0854



fax +370 5 236 0850



e-mail: R.Sukys@ambergrid.lt



