PR Newswire

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, May 25

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Fourth Interim Dividend and Special Dividend

The Directors are pleased to declare a fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 March 2017 of 4.35p per Ordinary Share. In addition, the Board have also declared a Special Dividend of 0.7p per Ordinary Share. This gives a total of 5.05p per Ordinary Share. These dividends are both payable on 30 June 2017 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 9 June 2017. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 8 June 2017.

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

25 May 2017

Contacts:

Paul Griggs
Nick Black
020 3753 1000


