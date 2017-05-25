LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- The Gaming Standards Association (GSA) has welcomed seven new members from across the industry spectrum and around the world.

Joining as a Silver Member is DR Gaming Technology (DRGT) of Belgium, global supplier of integrated casino management solutions for the gaming industry.

Joining as Bronze Members are:

Foxwoods Resort Casino, Connecticut, US

House Advantage, Nevada, US

Paltronics Australasia, New South Wales, Australia

Sightline Payments, Nevada, US

TNDR, California, US

BHGLS Pty. Ltd., Adelaide, South Australia

GSA President Peter DeRaedt said, "It is very exciting to see such diversity in our new members -- operators and suppliers of a wide range of equipment from across the globe. This assortment underscores the importance of GSA's mission to bring comprehensive standards to the global gaming industry that help to make doing business better, more efficient and more profitable."

