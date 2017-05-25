Global Automotive Thermoset Resin Composites Market Growth Opportunities 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Thermoset Resin Composites Market" report to their offering.

Thermoset resin in the global automotive composites market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2021.

The future of automotive thermoset resin composites market looks good with opportunities in interior, exterior and others components. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing automotive production and growing demand for lightweight and durable materials due to stringent government regulations to increase fuel efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive thermoset resin composites industry, include development of rapid cure resin systems, emergence of bio based thermosets, and increasing use of Fire, Smoke, and Toxic (FST) resin.

Automotive thermoset resin composite companies profiled in this market report include Ashland, Polynt, Huntsman Corporation, Aliancys A.G., Hexion, and AOC LLC are among the major suppliers of thermoset resin in the global automotive composites market.

On the basis of its comprehensive research, the author forecasts that the exterior component is expected to be the largest market and expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.

Within the thermoset resin in the global automotive composites market, sheet molding Compound/bulk molding compound (SMC/BMC), phenolic molding compound (PMC), and others are the major intermediate materials to manufacture automotive parts. SMC/BMC is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, mainly driven by lowering the weight of the vehicle as well as offering parts consolidation, corrosion resistance, and lower capital investment for shorter series production.

North American is expected to remain the largest market due to growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials from the automotive industry. Government regulations, such as CAFÉ Standards in the US are putting pressure on OEMs to incorporate light-weight materials to curb the overall vehicle weight, and this is the key driver for thermoset resin in the automotive industry.

The study includes a forecast for automotive thermoset resin composites market through 2021 segmented by components, application, intermediate material type, resin type, by country and region as follows:



Automotive thermoset resin composites market by Automotive Components (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2010 to 2021):



- Interior

- Exterior

- Others



Automotive thermoset resin composites market by Automotive Applications (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2010 to 2021):



- Pickup box

- Closer panel

- Body panel

- Fenders

- GOR

- Heat Shield

- Headlamp reflectors

- Others



Automotive thermoset resin composites market by Material Type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2010 to 2021):



- Sheet Molding Compound(SMC)

- Bulk Molding Compound(BMC)

- Short Fiber Thermoset (SFT)

- Phenolic Molding Compound (PMC)

- Others



Automotive thermoset resin composites market by Resin Type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) from 2010 to 2021):



- Polyester

- Vinylester

- Phenolic

- Epoxy

- Polyurethane



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Thermoset Resin Automotive Market: Market Dynamics



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2010 to 2021



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Regional Analysis



6. Competitor Analysis



7. Growth Opportunity & Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



AOC, LLC

Ashland

BASF SE

Bayer Material Science

DOW Chemical Company

DSM

Huntsman Corporation

Momentive

Polynt

Reichhold

