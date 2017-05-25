MPLX LP: MPLX LP to present at MLPA 2017 Investor Conference

FINDLAY, Ohio, May 25, 2017 - On Thursday, June 1, MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) President Donald C. Templin will deliver a presentation to investors and industry analysts at the MLPA (Master Limited Partnership Association) 2017 MLP Investor Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Templin's presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. EDT. The live webcast and archived presentation can be viewed on MPLX's Investor Relations website, http://ir.mplx.com (http://ir.mplx.com/). The archived webcast and presentation support materials will be available for 14 days following Templin's presentation.





About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. We are engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs; and the transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX's assets consist of a network of crude oil and products pipeline assets located in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States; 62 light-product terminals with approximately 24 million barrels of storage capacity; an inland marine business; storage caverns with approximately 2.8 million barrels of storage capacity; crude oil and product storage facilities (tank farms) with approximately 5 million barrels of available storage capacity; a barge dock facility with approximately 78,000 barrels per day of crude oil and product throughput capacity; and gathering and processing assets that include more than 5,600 miles of gas gathering and NGL pipelines, 55 gas processing plants, 14 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa D. Wilson (419) 421-2071

Doug Wendt (419) 421-2423

Denice Myers (419) 421-2965

Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Katie Merx (419) 672-5159





