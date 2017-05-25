sprite-preloader
25.05.2017
PR Newswire

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 25

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 24 May 2017 were:

1388.54p Capital only and including debt at par value
1379.05p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1399.21p Including current year income and debt at par value XD
1389.72p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792. The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


