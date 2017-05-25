Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Industrial Display Market Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The industrial display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% between 2017 and 2022, to reach USD 5.87 billion by 2022 from USD 4.09 billion in 2016.
The industrial display devices come with various advance features such as improved impact resistance, durability, dust and moisture resistance, readability, wide temperature range, improved contrast ratio, higher display brightness, and low-power consumption. Technological shift and development of high specification display devices, high growth of LED-backlit LCD-based display solutions, rising demand for HMI devices, and growing adoption of IoT are the factors driving the growth of the industrial display market. However, high costs pertaining to the acquisition and implementation of industrial displays poses a restraining factor for the growth of industrial display market.
The market for open frame monitor is expected to grow at the highest rate. These displays are used in wide variety of industrial and commercial applications such as kiosks, signage, industrial equipment, aviation simulators, and control panels/keypad applications. These displays are available in various sizes 7", 10", 19", 21", and others. As these displays can be customized, they provide design flexibility for plant operators.
Companies Mentioned
- Adlink
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Agile Display Solutions
- Ais
- Amongo
- Aplus Displays Technology Co. Ltd
- AU Optronics Corp.
- Comark
- General Electric
- Inducomp
- Innolux Corp.
- LG Electronics
- NEC Display Solutions
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Planar Systems Inc
- Q-Vio
- Qisda
- Rockwell Automation
- Rs Components
- Samsung Electronics
- Schneider Electric SE
- Sharp Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Winmate
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Industrial Display Market, By Type
8 Industrial Display Market, By Technology
9 Industrial Display Market, By Panel Size
10 Industrial Display Market, By Application
11 Industrial Display Market, By Verticals
12 Industrial Display Market, By Geography
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
