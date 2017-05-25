Global Respiratory Care Device Market Growth Opportunities 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Respiratory Care Device Market" report to their offering.

The global respiratory care device market is expected to reach an estimated $15.8 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of the global respiratory care device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and home healthcare devices. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing geriatric population, tobacco use, and rising pollution levels.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the high adoption for home healthcare products, and improvement in mask fits.

Respiratory care device companies profiled in this market report include ResMed Inc., Meddtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V.,General Electronics, and Masimo Corporation are among the major suppliers of respiratory care devices.

On the basis of comprehensive research, the author forecasts that the monitoring device segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within global respiratory care device market, therapeutic device is expected to remain the largest segment by device type. Rising prevalence of tobacco use, pollution levels, and the high prevalence of respiratory disease are the major driving forces that spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

The North America is expected to remain the largest region due an aging population and increasing respiratory diseases, like sleep apnea, asthma, lung cancer, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder).

The study includes a forecast for the global respiratory care device market by device type, end use, product, and region, as follows:



Respiratory care device market by device type [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Therapeutic Devices

- Monitoring Devices

- Diagnostic Devices

- Consumable and Accessories



Respiratory Care Device Market by End User [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Hospital

- Home Healthcare



Respiratory Care Device Market by Product [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:



- Therapeutic devices

- Oxygen Humidifiers

- Nebulizers

- Oxygen Concentrators

- Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

- Reusable Resuscitators

- Ventilators

- Inhalers

- Masks

- Nitric Oxide Delivery Units

- Oxygen Hoods

- Monitoring devices

- Pulse Oximeters

- Capnographs

- Gas Analyzers

- Diagnostic Devices

- Spirometers

- Peak Flow Meters

- Polysomnography and other Device

- Consumable and Accessories

- Disposable Masks

- Resuscitators

- Tracheostomy Tubes

- Nasal Cannulas

- Other Consumables and Accessories



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2010 to 2021



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Chart Industries Inc.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic PLC

ResMed Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m37mk2/growth





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716