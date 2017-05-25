GGX Gold Corp.: GGX GOLD Initiates its Market Awareness Campaign Starting June 1, 2017

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2017 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGX) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce GGX Gold Launches AGORACOM Online Marketing and Awareness Program.

The Company will receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

Barry Brown, Director stated, "GGX Gold has commenced building out its Market awareness strategy which will have several components initiating over the next month. AGORACOM has proven to be a leader in the online marketing space. We are delighted to have retained their services to expand our online presence..."

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online investor relations, online conferences and online branding services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 250 companies served. More than just lip service, AGORACOM achieved two very big milestones on January 22, 2017, surpassing 50 Million Visits from 7 Million investors on AGORACOM. The company also expect to surpass 500 Million page views later this year.

AGORACOM traffic ranks within the top 0.5% of all websites around the world. These traffic results are independently tracked and verified by Google analytics. AGORACOM traffic can be attributed to its strategy of maintaining the cleanest, moderated small-cap discussion as a result of implementing the first ever Investor Controlled Stock Discussion Forums.

AGORACOM Founder, George Tsiolis, publishes the leading blog on small to mid cap investor relations. His 50 Small-Cap CEO Lessons are a must read for CEO's looking to increase their education and knowledge about online investor relations.

About GGX Gold Corp.

GGX GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: GGX) is a gold exploration company primarily focused in southern BC: The Gold Drop mine in Greenwood has permits in place for drilling and trenching. GGX's current strategy is to prove up existing reserves and begin small scale production on the Gold Drop mine.

Shares for Services Program

The Company intends to issue shares for services to AGORACOM in exchange for the online advertising, marketing and branding services ("Advertising Services"). Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the company will be issuing;



TERM: June 1, 2017 - June 1, 2018

FEES: $CDN 40,000 + GST to be paid via Shares for Services over the term

Collateral Marketing Materials;

Custom HUB;

Advertising Modules (Banner, Skyscraper, Big Box)

Marketing Plan

The number of shares to be issued at the end of each period will be determined by using the closing price of the Shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange on the first trading day following each period for which the Advertising Services were provided by AGORACOM.

The agreement/arrangement is subject to TSX-V approval.

The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective June 1, 2017. The Company will issue a press release after the issuance of shares under the terms of the agreement.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Barry Brown, Director

604-488-3900

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, the Company's information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the completion of the proposed transactions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved), and variations of such words, and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statement are necessarily based upon several factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold and other metals, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals, and the Company will be able to obtain required licenses and permits. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks including that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuating prices of metals; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; operating hazards and risks; and competition. There can be no assurance that economic resources will be discovered or developed at the Gold Drop Property. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants, equipment failures, litigation, competition, fees charged by service providers and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: GGX Gold Corp.