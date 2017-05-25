Premier Inn Steps up Business Offering

LONDON, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Business Booker is a new online booking tool that will help save businesses time and money

Premier Inn, Britain's top-rated hotel chain, has launched a new booking tool which will transform the way businesses book and arrange their UK hotel requirements. Business Booker offers solutions to a range of travel needs, from booking to payments in one place and gives users access to over 750 Premier Inn hotels across the UK. The new online booking tool is free and easy to sign up to and the simple booking system is designed to save companies time by booking in just a few clicks.

Key Business Booker benefits:

Exclusive rates: Enjoy preferential Business Flex rates*

Enjoy preferential Business Flex rates* Faster booking : Save favourite hotels, frequent guest details and preferred payment methods for speedy booking

: Save favourite hotels, frequent guest details and preferred payment methods for speedy booking Control spend: Set spend limits on employee allowances such as food, drink, Ultimate Wi-Fi and car parking

Set spend limits on employee allowances such as food, drink, Ultimate Wi-Fi and car parking Complete visibility: Download spend reports on past reservations and more.

Karen Plumb, Director of Demand and Distribution, comments: "We understand that saving time and money are key priorities for all businesses and with the launch of our new online booking tool, we can offer both. Business Booker simplifies the process of booking your business hotel stays with us, meaning our customers can spend more time running their businesses. Additionally, our exclusive Business Flex rates can save them money, where booking early offers the greatest value."

To sign-up to Business Booker please visit: business.premierinn.com

* registered businesses must book circa 10 or more rooms a month to qualify for Business Flex rates, the earlier you book the better the value

About Premier Inn

Premier Inn is the UK's leading hotel brand with an unrivalled understanding of the needs of business travellers.

Every year, Premier Inn offers millions of business guests a great choice of hotels in over 750 locations across the UK.

Premier Inn was named the UK's top rated travel brand 2016 and the top rated hotel chain for 2016 according to Which? Plus, 621 of our hotels achieved a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, awarded to hotels that achieve outstanding guest reviews. On the YouGov Hotel BrandIndex, Premier Inn has been rated the "Best Value" hotel chain since 2011.

Premier Inn was named Best Budget Hotel Chain at the 2016 Business Traveller Awards and won Business Travel Awards 2017 Best Midscale Hotel Brand.

All Premier Inn bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms, a luxurious Hypnos® bed, a choice of pillows, TV with Freeview and free Wi-Fi. Every one of our UK hotels has a restaurant on site or close by, offering a wide range of options including breakfast and great value meal deals.

For further information, please contact:

+44(0)207-067-0036

Email: PremierInn@golin.com

