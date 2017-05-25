CHICO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 --AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC PINK: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies (stevedoring/shipping), infrastructure construction, and tactical vehicles for military organizations, received orders totaling $700,000.

The first order was for new 25,000 pound Taylor forklifts adapted for the sawmill industry. The forklifts will be shipping to a customer in Northern California. The other two orders were for used forklifts will ship to companies in Pennsylvania and California.

About AmeraMex

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents top-of-line heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction (light and infrastructure), logistics, mining, and sawmill. The company has added an inclusive product line from Oshkosh Defense, LLC, of advanced performance tactical military vehicles marketed to certain African countries. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. For more information and equipment videos, visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

