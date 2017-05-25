SC Johnson Turkey Named 2017 Best Workplace for the First Time

Company Recognized for High Scores in Positive Employee Feedback

RACINE, Wisconsin, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SC Johnson, maker of trusted brands like Raid®, Mr Muscle®, Pronto® and Glade® today announced SC Johnson Turkey has been recognized as a 2017 Best Workplace by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The organization earned the No. 6 spot in the ranking. This is the first time the Turkey operation has been recognized on the Institute's annual Best Workplace list.

The award and placement in the rankings is attributed to high scores in the Employee Feedback section of the Institute's assessment and above average scores in the Culture Audit, which measures approval of values and beliefs within an organization.

"SC Johnson is a family company driven by our values and beliefs. We're proud of the high scores generated by this committed team," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "We congratulate them on receiving this honor for the first time."

The Turkey team joins SC Johnson Venezuela, France, Germany, Poland, Greece, Mexico, Canada, Central America, United Kingdom and Switzerland on the 2017 list of Best Workplaces.

The Best Workplaces list is the world's largest annual study of workplace excellence. The ranking is determined by the results of an employee opinion survey and information provided about company culture, programs and policies.

In the United States, SC Johnson has been included 28 times in Working Mother magazine's list of the "100 Best Companies for Working Mothers" and in 2016 received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index.

Also in 2016, SC Johnson was named one of the 25 World's Best Multinational Workplaces by the Great Place to Work® Institute, earning the 20th spot in the ranking. It was the company's fifth year to be included on the list.

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, TANA®, BAMA®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 131-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

