Queros Capital Partners Plc - Trading Update

25 May 2017

GB00BV9G0J47

Queros Capital Partners PLC

("Queros" or "the Company")

Trading Update

Queros Capital Partners Plc, is pleased to issue its first trading update following the year ended 31 December 2016.

The Company's 8 per cent. Bonds were admitted to the NEX Exchange Growth Market on 15 July 2015. Since then £3.5m of the Bonds have been issued by the Company in nineteen placings. These funds have been utilised to provide short-term bridging finance to businesses operating in the UK.

Since listing, the Company has made seven quarterly coupon payments on its bonds as required in the Bond Instrument.

The Company's principal investment policy has been to focus on two key areas which is bridge financing and investing in social housing property portfolios in the UK and Europe ("Social Housing").

The Company also provides consultancy and advisory services to clients with property portfolios in Europe and the UK for which it receives a fee.

To date the Company has invested in short-term bridging loan contracts to businesses operating in the UK. The return on bridge financing has provided revenue streams to service the quarterly coupon payments on the bonds. The Company will continue to raise further bond monies to enable it to build capital to acquire property portfolios in the UK property market.

The board continues to explore and identify future investment opportunities which have potential to generate strong cash flows, profits and investment growth. The Directors believe that the Company's cash flow will be more than sufficient to cover all current and future obligations under its Bonds.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Via Developments Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.



The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer

Queros Capital Partners Plc

1 - 3 High Street

Tettenhall

Wolverhampton

West Midlands

England

WV6 8QS

Telephone: +44 1293 401 293

http://www.queroscapitalpartners.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Brokering

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA