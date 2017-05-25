

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Kik Interactive Inc., the parent of chat app Kik, said it will launch a new cryptocurrency or token called Kin for use in everyday digital services, such as chat, social media and payments.



Kik said it has decided to propose a new ecosystem of digital services that will be truly open and decentralized, and will start with a new cryptocurrency.



Kin will be created using an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and will act as the primary form of currency for all economic transactions on the Kik platform. It will serve as the basis of interoperability with other digital services in the Kin Ecosystem.



'By integrating Kin into our chat app Kik, we hope to spark the creation of a new ecosystem of digital services that is open, sustainable, and compelling. It will be an ecosystem in which developers link arms to compete with the giants together, building a better future for society while also making money,' Kik said in a blog post.



Canada-based Kik is a free chat and messaging application founded in 2009 by Ted Livingston and Chris Best. At over 15 million monthly active users, 57 percent of Kik's active user base comprised of people in the 13 to 24 years old age bracket.



Throughout 2015 and 2016, Kik experimented with a form of digital currency on its platform, called Kik Points.



Kin will be integrated into the Kik platform this summer or later this year following a token distribution event and the sale of 10 percent of Kin reserves. Early adopters who also plan to use the Kin currency will be announced in the coming weeks.



Each Kik user will get a Kin wallet and opportunities to earn Kin for being part of the community. The currency can be exchanged for products, goods, and services within the chat app and any others that adopt the currency.



Kik will provide Kin wallets for each user account to track withdrawals, deposits, and transaction history. It will also develop a Kin rewards program for promoting the use of Kin as a common currency.



Further, Kik announced the creation of the Kin Foundation to oversee the cryptocurrency and its entire ecosystem.



