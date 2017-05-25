

Elderstreet VCT plc 25 May 2017 Offer for Subscription Extension



The Board of Elderstreet VCT plc is pleased to announce that the offer for subscription launched on 12 December 2016 has been further extended and will now close at 3pm on 31 July 2017 (unless fully subscribed at an earlier date or extended further).



