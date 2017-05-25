Analyzing the Complete 3D Printing Industry and Associated Opportunities 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The legacy of 3D printing and additive manufacturing continued to be established throughout 2016, which will no doubt go down in history as one of the most pivotal years ever for 3D technologies. The massive influx of competitive forces into the hardware, software, and materials for 3D printing markets has set the stage for the future of the industry -one that will likely be won by those able to capitalize on the demand for true manufacturing solutions for serial production, mass customization, and unique healthcare solutions.

For those stakeholders with a broad, global market interest in 3D printing technology and applications, this report provides both major driving adoption trends and findings in each industry segment of 3D printing, as well as a wealth of in-depth market forecast data as modeled by the industry leading methodologies and market models for 3D printing technology. Market data included in this report features 10 year forecasts of revenues for various 3D printing technologies, materials, printing services, software, as well as printer shipments by each print technology category across six major adopting industries.

Printer manufacturers, providers of print solutions and services, and potential print technology and component developers will find this unprecedented access to a wide variety of SmarTech market data and review of key annual findings critical to planning future initiatives in the 3D printing industry for 2017 and beyond.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Analyzing the Complete 3D Printing Industry and Associated Opportunities

Creating a Total Market Opportunity Picture

New Innovations in AM Market Analysis Featured in This Year's Summary Data

Global 3D Printing Technology Report Cards

Review of 2016 3D Printing Market Megatrends and Predictions

Chapter Two: Review of 3D Printing in Aerospace 2016



Trailing Twelve-Month Activity Review for Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace

Significant Market Metrics and Landscape for Commercial and General Aviation and AM/3DP

Current State of AM in Commercial Aerospace

Opportunities for Aerospace 3D Printing in Non-Commercial Markets

Extracting Value from Additive Manufacturing in Non-Commercial Applications

Review of Market Forecast Data for 3D Printing in Aerospace

Chapter Three: Review of 3D Printing in Automotive 2016



Updates to SmarTech Publishing's Automotive 3D Printing Adoption Model

Changing Auto Industry Dynamics and Their Role in Future 3D Printing Adoption

Trailing Twelve-Month Automotive 3D Printing Activity Summary

Understanding the Importance and Dynamics of 3D Printed Prototypes in Automotive Design and Manufacturing

Review of Market Forecast Data for 3D Printing in Automotive

Chapter Four: Review of 3D Printing in Medical Markets 2016



Introduction to Medical 3D Printing Markets

Understanding Key Users of Printed Medical Parts

The Power of 3D Print-enabled Technologies in Medical Applications

Key Medical 3D Printing Application Areas

Review of Market Forecast Data for 3D Printing in Medical Markets

Chapter Five: Review of 3D Printing in Dental Markets 2016



Identifying Value Centers and Stakeholders of 3D Printing in Dentistry

Trends in Traditional Dentistry Affecting the Future of 3D-Printed Dentistry

Major Evolution in 3D Printing Hardware and Materials Development Expected to Drive Additive-Dominant Digital Dentistry Scenario

Review of Market Forecast Data for 3D Printing in Dentistry

Chapter Six: Review of 3D Printing in Jewelry 2016



Next Generation of 3D Printing in Jewelry: Direct Fabrication via Powder Bed Fusion

Low-Cost Printers to Significantly Affect Jewelry 3D Printing Market

Review of Market Forecast Data for 3D Printing in Jewelry

Chapter Seven: Review of 3D Printing in Oil and Gas 2016



Oil and Gas Industry Dynamics Set Potentially Big Stage for Additive Manufacturing

Current Industry Activity and Adoption of AM Technology Review - 2016

Review of Market Forecast Data for AM/3DP in Oil and Gas

