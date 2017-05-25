SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 --Kinetica, provider of the fastest GPU-accelerated database, today announced its executives will present on real-time, interactive analytics for financial services; GPU databases; and AI and Deep Learning at leading industry events including Cloud Expo and O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference. Kinetica has also teamed with NVIDIA to present a webinar about how to manage IoT data using GPUs.

Details of Kinetica presentations include:

Kinetica/NVIDIA Webinar

The Internet of Things (IoT) opens tremendous opportunities for field-deployed devices such as autonomous cars, offshore oil rigs, cell towers, factories, and heavy machinery to connect, communicate, and operate smarter. Managing IoT information with traditional data and analytics often mean operating with 'old' and limited data, complex and specialized systems, high latency, and exorbitant costs. Modern approaches using NVIDIA GPUs and a GPU-accelerated database have emerged to cost-effectively capture, manage, and act on fast-moving IoT data.

When: Thursday, June 1 at 11:00 AM PT

Where: Register here.

What: Jim McHugh, Vice President and GM at NVIDIA, along with Amit Vij, Founder and CEO at Kinetica, will present, "GPUs and GPU databases: A silver bullet to manage your IoT data and analytics tsunami." They will review how IoT can help enterprises improve product reliability, operational efficiency, customer experience, and reduce costs; how field deployed IoT devices are driving rapid expansion and sophistication of data and insight; and how GPUs and GPU-accelerated databases deliver speed, scale, and intelligence for IoT by converging Machine Learning and OLAP, and enable real-time insights to get to decisions and actions faster.

Cloud Expo

Every Global 2000 enterprise in the world is now integrating cloud computing in some form into its IT development and operations. Cloud Expo is the single show where technology buyers and vendors can meet to experience and discuss cloud computing and all that it entails.

When: Wednesday, June 7th at 5:40 PM

Where: Javits Center, NYC

What: Kinetica Principal Solutions Architect Karthik Lalithraj will present "Bringing Real-Time Interactive Analytics to the Financial Industry." In this session, Karthik will discuss how the advent of advanced in-database analytics on the GPU makes it possible to run sophisticated data science workloads on the same database that is housing the rich information needed to drive trading decisions.

O'Reilly Artificial Intelligence Conference

The O'Reilly AI Conference brings the growing AI community together to explore some of the most promising applied deep learning and edge intelligence topics.

When: Wednesday, June 28th at 2:35 PM

Where: New York Hilton Midtown, NYC, room Sutton North

What: Kinetica CEO and Cofounder Amit Vij will present "Build to Scale: Practical Considerations for Architecting Business-Ready AI Solutions." Kinetica will also showcase its award winning GPU-accelerated database during the show in booth #20.

Additionally, Kinetica will host round-tables to discuss GPU-Accelerated Analytics at the CDO Inner Circle dinner series in NYC on June 15 and in Atlanta, GA on June 20.

About Kinetica

Kinetica is a GPU-accelerated, in-memory analytics database that delivers truly real-time response to queries on large, complex and streaming data sets: 100x faster performance at 1/10 of the hardware of traditional databases. Kinetica's fully distributed architecture and simplified data structures lead to more predictable scale out on industry-standard hardware. In-database analytics via user-defined functions (UDFs) open the way for converged AI and BI workloads accelerated by GPUs. Kinetica comes with native geospatial and visualization pipeline for interactive location-based analytics. Organizations use Kinetica to simultaneously ingest, explore, analyze and visualize data within milliseconds to make critical decisions and find efficiencies, lower cost, generate new revenue, and improve customer experience. Learn more at kinetica.com.

