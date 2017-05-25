India Packaged & RTD Tea Market Overview 2017-2021: Ready to Drink (Rtd) Tea Market Driven By Busy & Healthy Lifestyle of the Modern Indian Consumer - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to India Packaged & RTD Tea Market Overview, packaged tea market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10-15% in the forecast period. Indian packaged/branded tea market is segmented into four major segments such as traditional black tea, green tea and herbal/fruit tea and other tea which includes instant tea, organic tea, white tea, oolong tea, etc.

Among all these categories black tea is a dominant category in the Indian tea market, however green tea is also expanding its presence among young Indian consumers due to its several health benefits. Healthy growth is projected for the market in the coming years driven by increasing focus on health and wellness. Regular & Lime/Lemon flavour green tea is most popular among young consumers. Packaged tea has big brands like HUL, Tata Tea, Duncans Tea Limited in its category.

RTD tea market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during forecast period. Lipton by HUL and Nestea by Nestle are the leading players in the category, whereas lemon and peach are the popular flavours in the ready to drink tea market. The increasing consumer focus on health has led tea manufacturers to promote the benefits of antioxidants and flavonoids in the beverage.



The preference for beverages with detox and de-stress benefits has also led to the emergence of specialist tea outlets. Urban population is more concerned about their lifestyle as compared to the rural population. The lifestyle of urban population is more fast-paced. Fast-paced lifestyle along with an aspiration to stay fit is attracting people to consume ready to drink tea more often.



