US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) President and Chief Executive Officer Pietro Satriano and Chief Financial Officer Dirk Locascio will be featured presenters at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris on Wednesday, June 14at 9:15 a.m. CEST (2:15 a.m. CDT).

Media and investors can access the presentation via a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company's website at www.usfoods.com. A replay of the presentation will be available later that same day.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 chefs, restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With nearly 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, IL, and generates approximately $23 billion in annual revenue. Discover more at www.usfoods.com.

