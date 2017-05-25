MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- On Thursday, June 8, 2017, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A)(TSX: TCL.B) will release its second quarter 2017 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's Internet site at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.

Q2'2017 Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, June 8, 2017 Time: 4:15 PM 1 647 788-4922 or 1 877 223- Dial-in numbers: 4471 Live audio webcast: www.tc.tc/investors Conference Recording Playback June 8 (7:15 PM) to June 15 Availability dates: (11:59 PM) 1 416 621-4642 or 1 800 585- Access telephone numbers: 8367 Access code: 40899898

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2017 fiscal year, for your information:

2017 Calendar 3rd quarter: Thursday, September 7 4th quarter: Thursday, December 14

Contacts:

Shirley Chenny

Advisor, Investor Relations

(514) 954-4000

shirley.chenny@tc.tc



