VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: ABN)(OTCBB: ABNAF)(FRANKFURT: E2L2) ("Aben" or the "Company") today announces results from the Company's Annual General Meeting held May 23rd, 2017. All matters put forth in the management information circular of the Company dated April 21st, 2017 were passed, including election of the five incumbent directors namely, Ronald Netolitzky, James Pettit, Tim Termuende, Donald Huston and Amanda Chow. An additional director, Mr. Donald Myers, was appointed director subsequent to the meeting. Mr. Myers has over 30 years of experience in public company management and corporate communications working with companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, NASDAQ, and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the Yukon and Saskatchewan.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

Aben Resources has approx. 31.5 million shares issued and outstanding.

