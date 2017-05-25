Bitcoin Price Forecast 2018Can you fathom a measly $50.00 investment turning into a whopping $2.0-million hoard in just under eight years? I can't! But it happened!The earliest investors saw a staggering 40,000% gain in Bitcoin prices since this cryptocurrency first went into circulation in 2009. If you're a Bitcoin investor looking for a sound Bitcoin price prediction 2018, then rest assured, because some obvious tailwinds are likely to push prices further up north in the coming years. I say this regardless of how many more Bitcoin halving.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...