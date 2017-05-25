

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Development VCT PLC, duly convened and held at the City of London Club, 19 Old Broad Street, London on 25 May 2017 the following resolutions were passed:



Ordinary resolutions numbers 1 to 9 were passed.



The following items of Special Business were passed of which resolution 10 was passed as ordinary resolution and 11 to 13 were passed as special resolutions.



Special Business



10. Authority to allot shares



That the Directors be generally and unconditionally authorised in accordance with section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act') to allot shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £148,517 for Ordinary shares provided that this authority shall expire 18 months from the date that this resolution is passed, or, if earlier, the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company but so that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted or rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares to be granted after such expiry and the Directors may allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or convert securities into shares pursuant to such an offer or agreement as if this authority had not expired.



11. Authority for the disapplication of pre-emptive rights



That the Directors be empowered, pursuant to section 570 of the Act, to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution number 10 as if section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities:



a. in connection with an offer of such securities by way of rights issue; b. in connection with any Dividend Reinvestment Scheme introduced and operated by the Company; c. in connection with the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2016/2017 and similar Offers; and d. otherwise than pursuant to paragraphs (a) to (c) above, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £148,517 for Ordinary shares.



This authority shall expire 18 months from the date that this resolution is passed, or, if earlier, the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power had not expired.



In this resolution, 'rights issue' means an offer of equity securities open for acceptance for a period fixed by the Directors to holders on the register on a fixed record date in proportion as nearly as may be to their respective holdings, but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient to deal with any fractional entitlements or legal or practical difficulties under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory.



This power applies in relation to a sale of shares which is an allotment of equity securities by virtue of section 560(2)(b) of the Act as if in the first paragraph of the resolution the words 'pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution number 10' were omitted.



12. Authority to purchase own shares



That, the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised to make market purchases (within the meaning of Section 693(4) of the Act) of Ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company, on such terms as the Directors think fit, and where such shares are held as treasury shares, the Company may use them for the purposes set out in section 727 of the Act, provided that: a. the maximum number of shares hereby authorised to be purchased is equal to 14.99 per cent. of the shares in issue; b. the minimum price, exclusive of any expenses, which may be paid for an Ordinary share is 1 penny; c. the maximum price, exclusive of any expenses, which may be paid for each Ordinary share is an amount equal to the higher of (a) 105 per cent. of the average of the middle market quotations for an Ordinary share, as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List, for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which the Ordinary share is purchased; and (b) the amount stipulated by Article 5(1) of the Buy-back and Stabilisation Regulation 2003; d. the authority hereby conferred shall, unless previously revoked, varied or renewed, expire 18 months from the date that this resolution is passed or, if earlier, at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting; and e. the Company may make a contract or contracts to purchase Ordinary shares under this authority before the expiry of the authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiry of the authority, and may make a purchase of shares in pursuance of any such contract or contracts.



Under the Companies (Acquisition of Own Shares) (Treasury Shares) Regulations 2003 (the 'Regulations'), Ordinary shares purchased by the Company out of distributable profits can be held as treasury shares, which may then be cancelled or sold for cash. The authority sought by this special resolution is intended to apply equally to shares to be held by the Company as treasury shares in accordance with the Regulations.



13. Authority to sell treasury shares



That the Directors be empowered to sell treasury shares at the higher of the prevailing current share price and the price bought in at.



By order of the Board



25 May 2017



