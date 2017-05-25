DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- Legislators attending the June 9-11 Summer Meeting of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) will tackle the escalating issues regarding sports betting from legal, regulatory and economic viewpoints.

"Many states are wrestling with the concept of introducing sports betting, while the American Gaming Association is actively lobbying for legislation on the federal level," said Michael Pollock, Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group, which serves as NCLGS executive director. "There are a lot of angles to explore. Can it become a regulated, taxable addition to the economy? If it is legalized, will states have to opt in or opt out? Those are just two of the many questions to be considered."

The session, moderated by Nevada Senator Becky Harris, takes place June 11 at 9 a.m. Speakers include:

Joe Asher, CEO, William Hill

Kevin Braig, Partner, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP

A.G. Burnett, Chairman, Nevada Gaming Control Board

Dan Wallach, Partner, Wallach Legal





Nearly 200 attendees -- including more than three dozen state legislators -- will convene at the Westin Denver Downtown to discuss issues that will help legislatures make informed decisions about casinos, lotteries, pari-mutuels, and other forms of gambling in their states. Colorado Senate President Kevin Grantham will be the Summer Meeting Keynote speaker.

Summer Meeting registration is still open to the public at www.nclgs.org/meetings.html. The conference website includes the full conference agenda and hotel information.

The NCLGS 2017 Summer Meeting has been approved to offer 10 Continuing Legal Education credits by the Nevada Board of Continuing Legal Education.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the proper regulation of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Legislators and others seeking information on membership in NCLGS should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org. For information on sponsorships and registrations for the upcoming NCLGS Summer Meeting in Denver, contact events@nclgs.org.