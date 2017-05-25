TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- The Karma Kagyu Association of Canada (KKAC) is privileged to officially host the first Canadian tour of His Holiness the 17th Gyalwang Karmapa Ogyen Trinley Dorje. The month long visit will begin with a large welcoming group upon his arrival at Toronto's, Pearson International Airport on May 29, http://www.karmapacanada.org. His Holiness's visit will proceed to Calgary and end in Vancouver while experiencing many of Canada's natural beauties in his travels across the country.

Born in June 1985, Karmapa was born into a nomad family in Lhatok, in the remote highlands of the region of Eastern Tibet. He was given the name, Apo Gaga, meaning "Happy Brother". In the months prior to his birth, his mother had wonderful, spiritual dreams. On the day of his birth, a cuckoo landed on the tent in which he was born, and many people in the area heard a mysterious trumpet-like sound, echoing throughout the valley. In Tibet, such events are considered auspicious portents of the birth of an enlightened teacher. At the age of seven, he was formally recognized and enthroned as the reincarnation of the 17th Karmapa.

Karmapa means the embodiment of all the activities of the Buddha's, (http://kagyuoffice.org/karmapa). His Holiness the 17th Karmapa has emerged as a dynamic thinker and has already become one of the leading figures to the younger generation of Tibetan Buddhist masters of our time. His thoughts and teachings have inspired millions of people worldwide.

His call to create a more compassionate, responsible future is addressed directly to our modern global society, and has influenced many free thinkers around the World. During the twelve years that the Karmapa has lived in India as a refugee, he has often called for attention and action on environmental and women's issues. As a practicing vegetarian, he has also spoken out against cruelty to animals. He was the first and only reincarnated Lama to be recognized by both His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Chinese communist government.

As the head of the 900 year old Karma Kagyu Lineage, the 31 year old Karmapa lives in his temporary home at The Gyuto Monastery in Dharamsala, India, after making a dramatic escape from Tibet in December 1999 as a fourteen-year-old. Karmapa's heroic and arduous journey 17 years ago became the story of news headlines all over the World.

His Holiness will speak on "Mindfulness and Environmental Responsibility", "Transforming Afflictive Emotions: Dialogue of the Three Major traditions of Buddhism", "How to Apply Ancient Wisdom in Modern Times", and a panel discussion on "Finding Freedom Through Meditation & Manjushri Empowerment". The KKAC is also offering free tickets for ordained nuns and monks.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

May 29, 7:30pm - 8:30pm Welcome Reception & Press Conference, Four Season's Hotel, Vinci Ballroom, 6thfloor 60 Yorkville Ave., Toronto, ON M4W 0A4 May 31, 3:00pm - 4:30pm Public Talk, "Mindfulness and Environmental Responsibility", University of Toronto, Convocation Hall, 31 King's College Cir, Toronto, ON M5S 1A1 June 1, 9:30am - 12:30pm Panel discussion, "Transforming Afflictive Emotions: Dialogue of the Three Major Traditions of Buddhism", University of Toronto, Convocation Hall, 31 King's College Cir, Toronto, ON M5S 1A1 June 2, 9:30am - 11:30am & 2:00pm - 4:30pm Public Talk, "How to Apply Ancient Wisdom in Modern Times", The Enercare Centre, Hall D, 100 Princes' Blvd #1, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3 June 3, 9:30am - 11:30am & 2:00pm - 4:30pm Public Talk, "Finding Freedom Through Meditation & Manjushri Empowerment", The Enercare Centre, Hall D, 100 Princes' Blvd #1, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3

