India Energy & Sports Drink Market Overview 2017: Trend of Social Gatherings Among Youth is Spurring the Consumption of Energy And Sports Drink in India - Research and Markets

According to India Energy & Sports Drink Market Overview, the Indian energy and sports drink market is still at a very nascent stage when compared to the global front. Globally, the market has seen a drastic growth in the recent years.

Extensive and irregular working hours and the increasing occurrence of social gatherings have been one of the major reasons for the adoption of consumers towards the consumption of energy drinks. People normally take energy and sports drinks after having intense workouts in the gyms.

Sports drinks aim to serve as water or an energy provider during or after demanding physical exercise. They usually contain a mix of water and carbohydrates and are fortified with electrolytes. Many companies are present in the Indian market as people are shifting more towards the healthy side of drinks.

Red Bull, Monster Beverages, Coca Cola India, PepsiCo, AMUL India, Goldwin Health Care, Hector Beverages etc. are some of the major companies operating in the Indian market.



Red Bull dominates the Indian energy drinks market with more than half of the market in its pocket. Whereas, in the sports drink segment PepsiCo India dominates with its brand Gatorade which is the most used product in India. In the coming years, more brands are expected to make their presence into the Indian market. Manufacturers are also coming with many organic and healthy substitutes to the traditional energy and sports drinks.

Raising health concerns and growing popularity of energy drinks in the country are expected to boost the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, significant growth in number of athlete and sports persons is likely to support the growth in the near future.



