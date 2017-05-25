Silicon Carbide Market Worth 617.4 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Silicon Carbide Market by Device (MOSFET, Diode, Module, Bare Die), Wafer Size (2 Inch, 4 Inch, 6-Inch and Above), Application (RF Device and Cellular Base Station, Power Supply and Inverter), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the silicon carbide (SiC) market size is expected to be valued at USD 617.4 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% between 2017 and 2022. The major factors driving this market include the ability of SiC devices in the semiconductor to perform at high temperature and high voltage and power, increasing demand for motor drives, ability to reduce overall system size, and increasing application of SiC in radio frequency (RF) devices and cellular base station.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 67 market data tables and 46 figures spread through 155 pages and in-depth TOC on"Silicon Carbide Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/silicon-carbide-electronics-market-439.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

RF devices and cellular base station application is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period

The RF and cellular base station device market is growing because of the increasing LTE network in all the regions. Moreover, APAC and RoW market is expected to provide opportunities to silicon carbide devices as these regions are in a growing phase. In addition, APAC holds dominant share in the RF and cellular base station application market.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=439

SiC discrete devices to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

With the increased demand for high-power semiconductors, the load on the power equipment has increased. This has created a need for electronic devices that can operate in a high-temperature and high-voltage environment. Therefore, the SiC discrete device market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In SiC discrete devices, SiC diode is expected to hold the largest share, and they are also expected to grow at the moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

APAC held the largest market share in 2016 and to dominate the silicon carbide market with the largest market share in the forecast period. APAC is a major market for RF and cellular base station device application. Also, this region has become a global focal point for large investments and business expansion opportunities. Moreover, development in EV charging and electric vehicles is expected to provide an opportunity to silicon carbide industry in China.

Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=439

The major players in the market include Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), CREE Inc. (Wolfspeed) (US), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), ON Semiconductor (US), United Silicon Carbide, Inc. (US), General Electric (US), GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc. (US), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan).

Browse Related Reports

GaN Power Devices Market by Technology (Semiconductor Materials, Transistor Application Technologies), Wafer (Wafer Processes, Wafer Size, and Design Configuration), Device (Power Discrete, Power ICS), Products, Application & Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gallium-nitride-wafer-market-93870461.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets