LA VERGNE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- SINGER®, the most iconic name in sewing and the first to make sewing machines accessible for everyone, is introducing three new entry-level sewing machines -- the SINGER® 3333 Fashion Mate™, the SINGER® 3342 Fashion Mate™ and the SINGER® 3337 SIMPLE™ -- that offer the digital support and instruction today's sewers crave at a price that won't break the bank.

Perfect for beginning sewists who want both ease and immediate support that is tailored to their needs, the SINGER® 3333 Fashion Mate™, the SINGER® 3342 Fashion Mate™ and the SINGER® 3337 SIMPLE™ sewing machines come with free customized Owner's Class videos that offer step-by-step instructions specific to their machine model. The videos also are easily accessible on Singer's YouTube channel. Additionally, the three machines are featured on Singer's free Sewing Assistant App, which provides answers to frequently asked machine-related questions, offers advice on common sewing techniques and highlights the most helpful features of each machine.

"Since 1851, SINGER® has been about making sewing easy," said Alida Lentini, Global Brand Manager for the SINGER® brand. "Back then, we created the first practical machine for the home. Now, we are bringing the latest interactive technology to bear to take the mystery out of a time-honored craft. Our new machines are so user-friendly and price-friendly, anyone who has ever wanted to express their creativity through sewing can give it a try!"

Top features of the SINGER® 3333 Fashion Mate™ sewing machine, the SINGER® 3342 Fashion Mate™ sewing machine and the SINGER® 3337 SIMPLE™ sewing machine include the following:

Owner's Class Videos: Free instructional videos to help you master your new machine.

SINGER® Sewing Assistant App: Provides new sewing techniques and answers frequently asked questions. (Available on iOS and Android devices)

Over 20 Built-In Stitches: Basic, stretch and decorative stitches to help make sewing simple.

Top Drop-In Bobbin: Easy to see and easy to thread.

STAYBRIGHT ™ LED Light: See your sewing area as clearly as possible.

Built-In Needle Threader: Effortlessly thread needles and start sewing more quickly.

Heavy Duty Metal Frame: Ensures long-lasting durability.

Free Arm: Provides easy access to cuffs, collars, pant hems and other smaller or difficult-to-reach areas.

Adjustable Stitch Length: Customize stitch length for various types of fabrics.

On-Board Storage: Conveniently stow away your sewing accessories.

Free Accessories: Great basics such as an all-purpose foot, zipper foot, button sewing foot, buttonhole foot, darning plate, bobbins, needles and more to get you started.

The SINGER® 3333 Fashion Mate™, SINGER® 3342 Fashion Mate™ and SINGER® 3337 SIMPLE™ sewing machines are available for a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) between $99.97 and $139.99. The machines are available at www.singerstore.com and at select retailers. For more information, please visit www.singerco.com.

About SINGER®:

Since 1851, SINGER® has been one of the leading brands of consumer and artisan sewing machines, and one of the world's most trusted and recognizable trademarks. The brand has a long history of sewing innovation, having produced, among other breakthroughs, the world's first portable machine, the first zig-zag machine and the first computer-controlled machine. By making simple, easy to use machines, SINGER® has provided the gateway to sewing for people around the world. From home décor and clothing construction to embroidery and quilting, SINGER® is dedicated to helping people express themselves through sewing. Visit www.singerco.com for more information.

