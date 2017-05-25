Respiratory Disease Testing/Diagnostics Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Product, End-use & Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Respiratory Disease Testing/Diagnostics Market, 2014-2025" report to their offering.

The global respiratory diseases testing market is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2025.

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases. As per Forum of International Respiratory Societies, more than 200 million people across the globe suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and 235 million suffered from asthma in 2014. In addition, the source stated that more than 50 million people struggle with occupational lung diseases annually. Thus, constantly growing target patient population is anticipated to drive the growth.



The adoption of innovative technologies, such as Computed Tomography (CT), for COPD diagnosis is expected to drive the growth. The other new technology in acute medical management of COPD is pulse oximeter that is used for outpatient monitoring. Airway management plays a main role in testing and management of COPD. Also, with recent technological innovations, there has been a 12.1 % increase in the use of Noninvasive Mechanical Ventilation (NIV) for management of COPD. Along with technological advancements, use of digital radiography (X-ray) and advanced portable spirometers is gaining momentum in the market.



Companies Mentioned



Becton Dickinson & Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ResMed

Fischer & Paykel

Medtronic

MGC Diagnostics Corporation and Subsidiaries

CAREstream Medical, Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Respiratory Disease Testing Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Respiratory Disease Testing: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Respiratory Disease Testing: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Respiratory Disease Testing: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product & End-use



7 Competitive Landscape



