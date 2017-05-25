

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A sharp fall has been recorded in the number of refugees entering the United States after Donald Trump came to power, a report based on analysis of U.S. government data says.



The refugee flow fell from 9,945 in October 2016 to 3,316 in April 2017, and almost all the states experienced the numbers declining steadily each month, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. State Department data.



The longest consecutive monthly decline since 2000 was recorded in fiscal 2017, despite the implementation of Trump's refugee visa ban being tied up in court proceedings.



Under a revised Executive order that Trump signed, most citizens from six majority Muslim countries cannot enter the U.S. on new visas until security procedures used to evaluate visa applications have been reviewed.



Two states - Washington and Hawaii questioned in court the validity of President's revised Order, and won a temporary stay of it.



Trump ordered a ceiling of 50,000 total refugee arrivals in fiscal 2017, and if it was in place, the U.S. could resettle 7,586 additional refugees during the final five months of the current fiscal year, the Pew Research Center estimates.



States that have received the highest number of refugees in recent years have seen fewer refugee arrivals in the current fiscal. Texas, which admitted 1,096 refugees in October 2016, resettled only 353 in April 2017.



California, Arizona, Michigan, New York, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia and Nebraska are the other states with substantial drops in monthly refugee resettlement.



