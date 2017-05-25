Cision Demonstrates Excellence in PR Measurement with Big Wins at 2017 AMEC Awards

Cision and subsidiary Gorkana receive 10 awards for superior communications measurement and campaigns

LONDON, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, a leading media communication technology and analytics company, and Gorkana, the UK's leading media intelligence company, won a combined 10 AMEC awards, including six golds, at the PR measurement body's 2017 awards event. The International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (IAMEC) recognized Cision and Gorkana for their excellence in measurement and campaigns for clients including Samsung, Slimming World, the Museum of London, the Stroke Association and more.

AMEC's annual two-day award summit held in Bangkok last week (May 17-18) celebrated international communication effectiveness. The haul of awards made Cision a big winner in an AMEC-reported record year for entries. Cision's gold awards include:

Most impactful client recommendations arising from a measurement study for Samsung

Best use of integrated communication measurement for the Stroke Association

Best use of a measurement framework for Slimming World

Best use of a measurement framework for the Museum of London

Best use of a measurement framework for Mischief and the National Trust

Best campaign in the public and not-for-profit sectors for Mischief and the National Trust

Cision also took home three silver awards for best use of a measurement framework (best practice framework), best measurement of a consumer campaign for Samsung, and best measurement of a consumer campaign for Slimming World, as well as one bronze Plain English award for simplicity in campaign effectiveness measurement and reporting for TD Bank.

"I'm delighted to have worked with Cision on our analysis and measurement program and winning this AMEC award is a fantastic achievement. Cision's team really works as an extension of my communications team and their expertise is invaluable," said Anil Ranchod, deputy director of PR and communications at UK charity the Stroke Association. "The metrics Cision provides allow us to demonstrate we're having the right impact, which is is crucial if we want our donors and supporters to continue to invest in our work. The difference our PR work makes is not just the bottom line - it's also about saving lives. If we don't get it right, we could cost people their lives."

"It's crucial to be able to prove success and ROI in earned media and we are delighted to be acknowledged by AMEC and its jury of judges," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of Cision. "We're extremely proud of the great work that, in partnership with some exceptional clients, we have been producing over the last 12 months, and look forward to continuing to raise the bar on measurement in our industry."

The AMEC Awards is the largest awards scheme of its type for communications measurement and insights, open to media intelligence and insights firms, PR companies, client in-house teams, Government teams and not-for-profit organizations.

