Vertical Farming Market to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2025 - Increased Use of Iot Sensors For Producing Crops - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Vertical Farming Market, 2014-2025" report to their offering.
The global vertical farming market is anticipated to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2025.
The increased use of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors for producing crops is likely to spur the market demand over the forecast period. The information obtained from the sensors is stored on the cloud and analyzed to perform the required actions. The growing automation in agriculture and increasing use of big data & predictive analytics, for maximizing yields, are also likely to drive the market.
Genetically modified organisms and environmental & health effects of pesticides & other non-natural substances that are used for increasing agricultural production have encouraged the consumers to adopt organic foods. According to the Organic Trade Association, the U.S. organic industry sales increased by 11% in 2015, owing to the increased investment in infrastructure and education. As per the Organic Foods Production Act of 1990 the handlers and growers of organic products need to comply with the regulations
Artificial lighting helps in extending the hours of the natural daylight which further increases the health, growth rate and yield of the plants. Artificial lighting, such as high-pressure sodium lighting, LED lighting can extend the availability of crops (throughout a season). LED lighting systems produce dual-band color spectrum and generate low heat. They are anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- Agrilution
- American Hydroponics
- AeroFarms
- BrightFarms
- Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Freight Farms
- GrowUp Urban Farms
- Green Sense Farms, LLC
- Illumitex, Inc.
- Vertical Farm Systems
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology and Scope
2. Executive Summary
3. Vertical Farming Industry Outlook
4. Vertical Farming: Structure Estimates & Trend Analysis
5. Vertical Farming: Offering Estimates & Trend Analysis
6. Vertical Farming: Growing Mechanism Estimates & Trend Analysis
7. Vertical Farming: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8. Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tsqpch/vertical_farming
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716