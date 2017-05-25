Medical Shoes Market Growing at a CAGR 8.12% During 2017 - 2022 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report, "Global Medical Shoes Market: Analysis By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022), has covered and analysed the potential of Global Medical Shoes Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Medical Shoes market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The Medical Shoes Market Company Analysis: DARCO International, Inc., Dr. Comfort, Apexfoot.com, OrthoFeet, Dr. Zen, Inc. , Aetrex Worldwide, Inc, Francis Lavigne Developpement, Podartis srl, duna srl

Orthopedic Shoes are gaining significant importance as the next major development in Medical Shoes. In the recent years, there are many players coming up with proven positive results of diabetic shoes. The players are aggressively launching new products with enhanced functionality, better gait movement and fashionable designs. Diabetic shoes have been a major focus in Medical Shoes Industry as these shoes can reduce the risk of foot problems among diabetes patients as they are more vulnerable to severe foot diseases and low limb amputation.

According to research report, the global market is projected to display a significant growth represented by a CAGR of 8.12 % during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by increasing number of patients with diabetes, rising geriatric population, growing awareness about foot health and increasing healthcare expenditure. The Medical Shoes market is developing at slower pace majorly due to lack of awareness about foot health and high preference for fashionable shoes.

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the total Medical Shoes market in 2016. The region is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in diabetic patients and healthcare expenditure coupled with growing penetration and awareness about foot health.

The scope of the report for global market, regional (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) and country analysis (US, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan) (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022). It provides analysis for Overall Medical Shoes Marketby Product Type (Diabetic Shoes, Rheumatoid Arthritis Shoes, HalluxValgus and Others), By End User (Women, Men), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Super & Hypermarkets)

