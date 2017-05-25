VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/25/17 -- (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) - TELUS team members across Canada are embarking on an incredible journey to give one MillionHours in volunteer time to honour Canada's 150th birthday. This ambitious goal will kick-off at the company's annual TELUS Days of Giving, rallying more than 30,000 volunteers all over the world. In its twelfth year, TELUS Days of Giving brings together thousands of volunteers at events focused on helping to improve the health and strength of our communities. From shoreline clean-ups on Vancouver's coastline, to planting trees and community gardens in Calgary suburbs, serving patrons at food banks in the Greater Toronto Area to helping communities impacted by the recent flooding in Ottawa and Quebec and beautifying community gathering spaces on the east coast, TELUS' unwavering dedication to its local communities is one of the company's proudest legacies.

"One of the hallmarks of TELUS' award-winning culture is our team's extraordinary commitment to giving back with our hearts and our hands. In just over a decade, we have already devoted more than one million days of volunteering to bring to life our heartfelt philosophy - we give where we live," said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and Chief Executive Officer. "I continue to be inspired by our team's passionate and unprecedented efforts to build healthy, sustainable and more caring communities across Canada and around the globe. This year, we have set an ambitious goal to contribute an additional one million hours of giving. I can think of no better way to honour the 150th birthday of our country than by helping ensure a friendlier future for all Canadians for the next 150 years."

In celebration of Canada's 150th birthday, TELUS is challenging all Canadians to join in making a positive difference and help inspire the Next150 years of giving. To participate, Canadians are asked to make a pledge to give one hour of their time volunteering in their own communities and encourage others to join using the MillionHours hashtag in social media. Canadians can pledge their support by visiting telus.com/millionhours.

Over the years, TELUS team members have been inspired to volunteer in support of causes close to their hearts. Since 2000, TELUS has contributed nearly $500 million and volunteered more than 7.7 million volunteer hours within our local communities. In more than a decade, TELUS volunteers have helped make Canadian communities stronger by:

-- Sorting more than 1.6 million pounds of food for families in need at local food banks -- Collecting more than 12,000 bags of waste to keep our communities clean -- Assembling more than 100,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to help underprivileged children start their school year on the right foot -- Planting nearly 70,000 trees and plants in parks and gardens across Canada for a greener earth -- Serving more than 120,000 meals to those who need it most

To learn more about TELUS' commitment to the community and its Give Where We Live philosophy, please visit telus.com/community.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) is Canada's fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with $12.9 billion of annual revenue and 12.7 million subscriber connections, including 8.6 million wireless subscribers, 1.7 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.4 million residential network access lines and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment and video. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed over $482 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 7.7 million hours of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 12 Canadian community boards and 5 International boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed more than $60 million in support of 5,595 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com.

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Donna Ramirez

TELUS Social and Media Relations

(416) 320-9309

Donna.Ramirez@telus.com

www.telus.com



