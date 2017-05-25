

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of Thursday's session and finished with mixed results. Trading activity was on the light side due to the Ascension Day holiday.



Energy stocks were in focus due to the OPEC meeting in Vienna today. OPEC ministers announced an agreement to extend cuts in oil output by 9 months. Crude oil prices have weakened in response to the announcement.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.23 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.06 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.08 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.17 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.08 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.04 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.29 percent.



In London, Petrofac plunged 29.95 percent after the oil services company suspended Marwan Chedid as Group Chief Operating Officer until further notice. The company said it will cooperate with the SFO Investigation, and formed a Committee to be solely responsible for its engagement with the SFO and to oversee the company's response to their investigation.



Daily Mail and General Trust sank 6.78 percent after it reported a sharp decline in first-half statutory profit before tax and updated underlying revenue growth forecast for dmg information segment.



UK's economic growth eased more than previously estimated in the first quarter due to the downward revisions to services and production. Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially in the first quarter instead of 0.3 percent estimated on April 28, the second estimates from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



UK mortgage approvals declined slightly in April, figures from the British Bankers' Association showed Thursday. The number of mortgages approved for house purchases fell to 40,750 in April from 40,872 in March.



Italy's industrial orders decreased in March after rebounding in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday. Industrial orders fell a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent month-over-month in March, reversing a 5.2 percent rise in February.



Spain's economic growth improved slightly, as estimated, in the first quarter, final data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday. Gross domestic product grew 0.8 percent sequentially in the first quarter, in line with preliminary estimate. The pace of expansion accelerated from 0.7 percent seen in the fourth quarter of 2016.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a slight uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended May 20th. The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 234,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 233,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 238,000 from the 232,000 originally reported for the previous week.



